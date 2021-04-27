SULLIVAN: We need each other

By Candida Sullivan

This morning I was thinking about the beautiful gift of love and how it connects us. We can feel each other’s pain and joy. It is such a blessing when God allows our souls to connect.

Regardless of what we are going through, we are not alone in our struggles. When the burdens of life are too heavy for us to carry, I believe God gives a little piece of it to someone else. One of the deepest levels of love we can express one to another is to pray for them.

God has blessed me to walk through sickness with my friends and family and even the death of loved ones. I’ve grieved right along with the family and begged God to help them. And I know that others have done the same for me. When we connect through the spirit of the Lord, then it is different. I struggle for the words to describe it.

The enemy wants to separate us. He wants us to feel as if we are the only ones hurting, but that’s not true. Sweet friends, we are the body of Christ. We one part of the body hurts, the whole body feels it.

When I focus on someone else and how I can help them, my problems don’t seem significant. It is such an honor to pray for someone else and walk through hardship with them.