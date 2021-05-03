Sherry Irvin Westmoreland, 55, of Cherryville, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home.

Born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 4, 1966, she was the daughter of Lucille Grubbs Iwanizek of Etowah, NC and the late Grant Irvin. Sherry was employed in health care as a CNA.

In addition to her father she is preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Irvin and sister, Beverly Beard.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of twenty-one years, Johnny Dwayne Westmoreland; son, Darrell Shepherd and wife Paige of Cherryville; daughter, Trinity Westmoreland of Cherryville; three brothers, Marvin Haynes of Michigan, Jerry Irvin of Florida, and Eddie Irvin of Maryland; two sisters, Debra Boyd of Chester, SC and Marlene Barker of Ohio; four grandchildren, Kailey Shepherd, Colby Shepherd, Edyn Shepherd, and Kenley Shepherd.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Ted Cole officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial may be made to Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org..

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome. com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.