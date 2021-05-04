Linda Faye Saylor Rowe, 68, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. Linda was born September 26, 1952 in Harlan County, Kentucky to the late Elijah Saylor and Mable May Saylor.

Including her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Saylor; and a brother, Freeman Saylor.

Linda worked for the Anderson County Board of Education as a bus monitor, and was a member of the Faithway Gospel Church in Lawrenceburg. Linda was a hard worker and had worked at several factories over her life time. Linda loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Linda is survived by her two children, Janice Sutherland and her husband Anthony of Lawrenceburg, and Jerry Rowe of Hampton, GA; her grandchildren, Hunter Rowe, Lance Corporal Lance Rowe and his wife Haley, Noah Sutherland, Lydia Sutherland and Caitlyn Sutherland; her granddaughters-in-love, Harper & Avery Monroe; three sisters, Trudy Davis and husband Albert of Anderson, TN, Sandra Cozort and her husband Greg of Harrodsburg, KY, Marilyn Key and her husband Tom of Harlan County, KY; her sister-in-love, Barbara Sutherland of Lawrenceburg; and her brothers, Dennis Saylor and David Saylor, both of Harlan County, KY.

A time of visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com