KITCHEN CORNER: Breakfast nachos
By Ellen Cawood
This weekend kicks off what is sure to be one of the best summers of all time. We have spent so many months cooped up away from the ones we love. It is time to get together with those people and celebrate!
One of the best dishes to make for a large crowd is nachos and cheese. What’s even better is a breakfast version of this classic. I’ll be honest, Food Network was this inspiration for this recipe, and I thought it was the perfect weekend to share it because there’s nothing like having a big crew camping or spending the night at the lake and waking up to a breakfast like this. It’s sharable, fun, and soon to be one of your favorites.
Ingredients
- Waffle fries
- breakfast sausage
- bacon
- shredded Colby jack cheese
- eggs
- siracha
- Pico de gallo
- guacamole
- sour cream
- limes
- cilantro
- garlic salt
- chili powder
- pepper
Instructions
- I want to point out that this is one of those recipes that doesn’t have measurements because you should measure from the heart with your own desired amounts of everything.
- Start by preheating the oven to the temperature as directed on the waffle fry package and bake the fries as instructed.
- At the same time, brown the sausage and cook the bacon until crunchy. Chop both meats until they are small and crumbly.
- Mix together the garlic salt, chili powder, and pepper in a small dish. As soon is the fries are done season them with the mixture.
- Scramble your eggs and add siracha for heat.
- Now it is just a matter of assembling the nachos properly. On a large platter start with the seasoned waffle fries. Add the crumbled bacon and sausage. Next add the cheese, followed by the eggs, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Garnish with chopped cilantro and lime slices, and you’ve got an amazing dish.