KITCHEN CORNER: Breakfast nachos

By Ellen Cawood

This weekend kicks off what is sure to be one of the best summers of all time. We have spent so many months cooped up away from the ones we love. It is time to get together with those people and celebrate!

One of the best dishes to make for a large crowd is nachos and cheese. What’s even better is a breakfast version of this classic. I’ll be honest, Food Network was this inspiration for this recipe, and I thought it was the perfect weekend to share it because there’s nothing like having a big crew camping or spending the night at the lake and waking up to a breakfast like this. It’s sharable, fun, and soon to be one of your favorites.

Ingredients

Waffle fries

breakfast sausage

bacon

shredded Colby jack cheese

eggs

siracha

Pico de gallo

guacamole

sour cream

limes

cilantro

garlic salt

chili powder

pepper

Instructions