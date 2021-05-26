More than 8k locals vaccinated

As temperatures keep a steady high, coronavirus cases throughout Harlan County remain consistently low. Judge-Executive Dan

Mosley said officials reported 29 new cases, marking the fifth lowest consecutive week.

Harlan has had a total of 2,846 cases, 38 of which are active cases. Two of the 38 are hospitalized at this time.

Approximately 2,250 Harlan Countians have recovered from COVID-19, while 89 individuals have died as a result of contracting the virus. “Our mortality rate is 3.12 percent. The state’s mortality rate is 1.47 percent. The nation’s mortality rate is 1.78 percent,” said Mosley.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for anyone 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to children 12-17 years of age and is available at CVS in Harlan.

Below is a list of vaccine locations throughout the county:

Harlan ARH: To setup an appointment call 606-573-4520 or 606-573-8100.

MCHC (Harlan/Cumberland): You can sign up by calling 606-633-6081 or by visiting mchc.ky.com/covid.

Walgreens (Cumberland): You can sign up online at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 606-589-2234.

Harlan County Health Department: Call 606-573-4820.

CVS (Harlan): CVS is offering same-day appointments of the Pfizer vaccine 606-573-7334 or www.cvs.com.

Clover Fork Clinic (Harlan/Evarts): Call 606-573-1975 or 606-837-2108.

Wal-Mart (Harlan): Walk-ins accepted, no appointment necessary. Call 606-573-9650.

If you need transportation to get a vaccine, you can call 606-573-5335 to speak with Harlan County CAA.

More than 1.9 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, 1,989,841 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky, an increase of more than 70,000 doses from last Monday. This includes those allocated for and administered in long-term care facilities. This represents 45 percent of the entire state population that has been vaccinated.

In Harlan County, as of today, 8,039 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“That represents 29.6 percent of the entire population,” Mosley said. “7,903 have been people 18 and older. 2,744 of the total vaccinated have been people 65 and older.”

Harlan County dropped into the yellow category on the state incidence rate map the week before last but slipped back into the orange category recently.

“Our incidence rate is currently 14.3. As of today (Monday), there are only two out of 120 total counties in Kentucky that are in the red category,” he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 263 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total cases to 456,053. The state’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 6,720. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 2.61 percent.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 590,200 up more than 4,000 deaths since Monday evening of last week.

“I will provide a weekly update between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday next week due to Memorial Day being on Monday. Moving forward, I will provide a monthly update for the month of June on Tuesday July 6,” Mosley said. “Hopefully by then, there won’t be a need for these reports any longer and COVID-19 will be gone. However, if there is, I will share that information as necessary. As always, you can refer to the Harlan County Health Department page for the daily case numbers.”