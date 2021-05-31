Harlan troopers aid in Knox arrest

A 21-year-old from West Virginia was recently arrested after allegedly stalking and attempting to lure minors from their homes.

According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police, troopers from Post 10 in Harlan responded to a call at 6:24 p.m. on May 30 regarding a suspicious individual sitting at the Spider Creek Apartment office in Corbin.

Troopers located Brian Ash, 21, of West Virginia, inside a blue Chevrolet Malibu at the apartment complex office, where locals stated he had been seen for the past two days. Other locals also notified troopers Ash had attempted to make contact with multiple juveniles in the area.

One mother told police Ash had allegedly contacted her 13-year-old daughter through the popular social media app Snapchat and had located her using the app’s Maps feature.

The investigation showed Ash had continued to follow the juvenile and attempted to make contact with her and lure her from her residence.

Ash was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing, endangering the welfare of a minor and distributing tobacco/vape products to minors, along with numerous traffic violations.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Drew Wilson.