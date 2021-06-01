John Goins, Jr., 79, of Wallins, passed away Friday afternoon of May 28, 2021 at the Harlan ARH.

John was born June 22, 1941 in Wallins to the late John E. and Hazel E. Satterfield Goins. He was a retired coal miner.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, Tommy and John Charles Goins; his sister, Euna Mae Goins Craig.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, JoAnne Goins; his sisters, Barbara Jean Niday, Charlene (Claude) Hatfield, Mollie Katherine (Charles) Daniel, Dorcas (Charlie), Tina (Mark) Smith; his brother, Jimmy (Gale) Goins; children, Theresa (Larry Lawson) Goins, Jimmy Meadows, Chevell (Special friend, Eric Stevens) Goins, Janet Meadows, Kathy Goins (Angel) Berrios, Ronnie (Nancy) Goins, Timmy Goins.

Two special granddaughters, Vanessa Gamboa Stewart and Moddie Gamboa; two special grandsons, Josh and Gabriel Berrios, his grandchildren, Shoniea Miller, Lynna Jean Smith, John Lawson, Carlena Lawson Dean, Melissa Gamboa Daniels, Stephanie Meadows, Randy Johnson, Hannah Berrios, Austin Goins, Brittany Goins, Nathan Goins, Destini Cornett Raleigh, John Timothy Goins, Matthew Brayden Goins; 18 great grandchildren, that he loved dearly; He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, including a special nephew, Wesley Pillion; a special cousin, Berniece Goins (Bill) Buchanan, special son in law that was more like a son, Angel Berrios, and many friends survive.

Visitation will be after 11:00 am Tuesday (June 1) until the funeral hour at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm Tuesday (June 1) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Carmical officiating. Music will be provided by the Coldiron Church of God singers, and Mrs. Kaye Nolan.

Burial will follow in the Goins Cemetery at Happy Top, KY with James Niday, Michael Niday, Eric Stevens, Dewayne Craig, Wesley Pillion, and James Adam Goins serving as Pallbearers.

