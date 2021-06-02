PHOTOS: Thunder Over 160

Thunder Over 160, hosted by Backroads of Appalachia at the Dragon Slayer Welcome Center over the weekend, had a turnout of roughly 45 motorcycle enthusiasts and nearly 40 vintage rat rods from all across the east coast. The Combat Vets Association and Soldiers for Jesus were also in attendance as locals and visitors enjoyed free hot dogs and drinks. Johnny Pop Day, a veteran and performing artist, moved those in attendance with a strong voice and captivating guitar performance. Follow the Backroads of Appalachia and Dragon Slayer Hwy 160 Facebook pages for more upcoming events. (Photos by Emily Perkins)