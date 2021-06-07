KITCHEN CORNER: One Pot Cajun Chicken Pasta

By Ellen Cawood

I had a conversation this past week with some coworkers who said they would love to see an easy dish with ingredients they likely have in their cabinet. So, I set out to find something to fit the bill.

The first place I looked was my own refrigerator and pantry to see what I commonly kept. Then I turned to various sources for a new recipe idea. Finally, I decided that one of my favorite bloggers, Half Baked Harvest, had a great idea worth making my own and sharing.

Ingredients

1 box of pasta of your choice

2 chicken breasts

1 yellow onion chopped

1 bell pepper of each color

1 package of cherry tomatoes

½ cup of milk

¾ cup chicken broth

1 package of cream cheese

minced garlic

salt

pepper

Cajun seasoning to taste

Instructions