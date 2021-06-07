PHOTOS: Farm Bureau gives out 1,400 trees

Harlan County Farm Bureau’s Annual Tree Giveaway distributed 1,400 trees to its members and the public. Out of the eight varieties of tree types given, white oak was intentionally chosen to support the White Oak Initiative. The White Oak Initiative works to ensure the long-term sustainability of America’s white oak and the economic, social and conservation benefits derived from white oak dominated forests. While currently white oak growing stocks are sufficient to meet demand, forest monitoring and long-term projections indicate problems in maintaining high-quality white oak regeneration. White oak is critical to many wildlife species, and to industries making forest products such as furniture, flooring, cabinetry, barrels, as well as for recreational activities like hunting, generating billions of dollars to local economies throughout the white oak region. (Photos submitted)