Revo Rally group visits count

Throughout the summer, Backroads of Appalachia is bringing motorized tourism to the streets of Harlan County, especially in the Tri-Cities.

Revo Rally recently visited over the weekend, with locals telling the Enterprise it was great to get back out and spend time with each other and see their children sitting inside the exotic cars with smiles on their faces.

For more motorsport events, visit the Backroads of Appalachia and Dragon Slayer Hwy 160 Facebook pages. (Photos by Paul Browning III)