Courthouse news for June 29, 2021

Civil Lawsuits

Hannah Gaye Campbell vs. John Ervin Campbell – dissolution of marriage.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Incorporation vs. Jared Robert Helton, et al. – foreclosure.

Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprise vs. Thomas Tucker, et al. – foreclosure.

Velma Patterson vs. Timmy Patterson – dissolution of marriage.

Megan Abbott vs. George Abbott – dissolution of marriage.

Monticello Banking Company vs. Kenneth Colinger, et al. – foreclosure.

Woodie Saylor vs. Melissa K. Saylor – dissolution of marriage.

Ronnie Clark vs. Jacqueline Clark – dissolution of marriage.

Kentucky Foster Care vs. Emily L. Crider – child support and medical insurance.

Kentucky Foster Care vs. Cammie Napier – child support and medical insurance.

District Court Cases

Jasper Thomas, 28, careless driving, no operator’s/moped license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 16.

Oscar Smith, 45, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Jessica Adams, 28, giving officer false identifying information, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance ( second offense) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Julie A. Lewis, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 9.

Frankie Bright, 58, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Angela Collins, 32, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – dismissed at request of complaining witness.

Robert Curry, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Sheila L. Cole, 58, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, violation of local county ordinance – failed to appear for hearing.

Jacquise J. Cabbell, 27, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 16.

Phyllis Casolari, 42, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Walter D. Day, 55, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operator on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Henry Blevins, 54, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operator on highway – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Frankie Bright, 58, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Glen J. Griffith, 63, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operator on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Julie A. Lewis, 48, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 9.

Donna Ives, 43, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jody Halcomb, 52, alcohol intoxication in a public place – pleaded guilty, sentenced to one day in jail.

Christopher Huff, 40, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 16.

Walter Day, 55, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operator on highway, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Angela Collins, 31, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 23.

James B. Baird, 47, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (second offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 9.

Bobby Freeman, 60, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 16.

Penny Madden, 61, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – failed to appear for hearing.

Derrick Tindell, 32, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

Frankie Ray Bright, 58, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Samantha Jones, 25, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operator on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 23.

David N. Williams, 50, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Terry Jenkins, 23, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Misty N. Russell, 30, meacing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 9.

Donnie Hammons, 76, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 23.

Paul W. Carmack, 35, of Loyall, no operator’s/moped license – amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183.

Richard Grogan, 32, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams, methamphetamine ) – failed to appear for hearing.

Jason Callahan, 28, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Kimberly Ann Brewer, 42, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 20.