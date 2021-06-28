KITCHEN CORNER: Roasted Chicken with Warm Bread Salad
By Ellen Cawood
I hope everyone had a wonderful Father’s Day weekend. My family and I truly enjoyed spending time celebrating my dad. His favorite thing to do is have an evening with family relaxing and cooking, so we did just that.
My stepmom found a new recipe for us to try that is certainly a new favorite for our family. This is a great meal if you want to feel gourmet on a budget, and I’m excited to share it with you.
Ingredients
- 1 (4 pound) whole chicken
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 5 cups of Italian loaf bread sliced into 1-inch cubes
- ¼ cup of chicken broth
- 7 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar
- 4 tablespoons of raisins
- 5 ounces of baby arugula
Instructions
- Place chicken breast side down, on a cutting board. Using kitchen shears, cut through bones on either side of the backbone, and discard the backbone. Flip chicken over and press on breastbone to flatten.
- Using your fingers, carefully loosen skin covering breast and leg. Rub ½ teaspoon of salt under the skin on each breast, ½ a teaspoon under each leg, and 1 teaspoon of salt in the cavity. Tuck wings and legs and place chicken on a wire rack on a baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for 24 hours.
- Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and head oven to 475 degrees. Spray a 12 inch cast iron skillet with vegetable oil spray. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes and toss with chicken broth and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Spread bread in 1 even layer across the bottom of the cast iron pan.
- Pat chicken dry with a paper towel and place skin side up on top of the bread. Brush skin with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and salt and pepper. Roast chicken until it is a deep golden brown or until the breast registered 160 degrees with a meat thermometer for approximately 50 minutes.
- While chicken roasts, whisk together white wine vinegar, mustard, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon of pepper, ¼ cup of olive oil, and raisins and set aside. Place arugula in a large bowl.
- Transfer chicken to a carving board once cooked and let rest, covered in foil, for 15 minutes. Run a spatula under the bread to loosen them from the pan. There should be a mixture of crunchy and moist pieces.
- Carve chicken and mix any juices into the vinaigrette dressing. Add bread and dressing to arugula and toss until evenly coated.
- Served with roasted chicken over the warm bread salad. It is truly sometime special.