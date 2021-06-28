Ronema Delight Widner, 61
Ronema Delight Widner, age 61, of Surgoinsville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Widner; parents, James and Evelyn Galloway Powell.
She is survived by her son, Isaiah Widner; brothers, Allen (Jackie) Powell, Mark (Karen) Powell, Michael (Amy) Powell, Manual Powell, Jimmy Powell; along with several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, TN.