Kentucky Wildlands promotes southern, eastern KY

SOMERSET, KY ― The Kentucky Wildlands announced today the launch of a state-wide media campaign to promote southern and eastern Kentucky as a regional tourist destination. By advertising across print, television, outdoor, digital and social media outlets, the robust campaign is designed to attract more than 22 million media impressions.

“The Kentucky Wildlands media campaign showcases the best that this vast, majestic region has to offer,” said Tammie Nazario, who directs The Kentucky Wildlands, a regional marketing program of the nonprofit Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc.

“For too long, our region’s light has been hidden under a bushel, so this campaign is designed to reveal the area’s unique beauty, rich culture, boundless adventure and endless opportunities,” Nazario said. “Larger than Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks combined, this gigantic playground is in the backyard of large media markets, such as Louisville and Cincinnati. The campaign focuses on our natural wonders, outdoor recreational adventures and cultural experiences, which are well worth the drive.”

“This media campaign is just the latest step in our comprehensive plan to market southern and eastern Kentucky with a unified voice, complementing the tourism efforts of our local communities. In less than a year since launching The Kentucky Wildlands brand, we have established a social media presence, interactive website, media campaign, hospitality training program and continuing education scholarship for local tourism professionals. Just last week, our public relations firm toured the region to plan more publicity. We are committed to the success of The Kentucky Wildlands.”

Looking ahead, Nazario explained that the next phase of The Kentucky Wildlands initiative will be designating the region as Kentucky’s first and only National Heritage Area. At the direction of Congress, the National Park Service is determining if the region’s natural, cultural and historic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally important landscape. If the National Heritage Area status is achieved, then the region will receive technical assistance and federal funding through the National Park Service.

“In September, we will host town hall meetings to share information and answer questions about the National Heritage Area process,” she said. “We will announce those meetings via our website and social media, so please watch for those.”

For more information, please visit www.exploreKYwildlands.com or contact The Kentucky Wildlands office in Somerset at 888-577-4339 or administrator@kywildlands.com.

About The Kentucky Wildlands

The Kentucky Wildlands is a regional tourism marketing initiative in 41 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. It showcases the region’s majestic beauty and rich heritage with the goal of driving economic development. Components of the initiative include a media campaign, hospitality education, itinerary development and entrepreneur training. The initiative was launched by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization, with grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Economic Development Administration.