COVID-19 vaccination clinic available at HCHS

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at Harlan County High School on Wednesday, July 14, and Wednesday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic is for students ages 12 and up from across the county or any staff member who did not previously take the vaccine. While there is no charge to the student or staff member, you should bring your insurance card.

The vaccination requires two doses and will be administered on these two dates.

The Harlan County Board of Education and the Harlan County Pubic School District is only providing space for this clinic sponsored by Walgreen. Permission and other required forms will be available at the clinics. Parental/guardian permission is required for anyone under 18 years of age.

The board does not recommend or require the vaccinations, but has agreed to allow the use of district space to assist students and staff with getting it if they wish to do so.

Registration is not required.