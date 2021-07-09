Three Harlan Co. men facing trafficking charges

Three Harlan County men are facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following separate traffic stops by the Appalachia Narcotics Investigations (ANI) officers.

Billy Griffin, 34, of Dayhoit, Roger Asher, 47, of Wallins and Chris Saylor, 46, of Wallins, were arrested on Thursday.

According to a press release, traffic stops were made by the ANI on people believed to be trafficking in controlled substance. Asher and Saylor were stopped by Bell County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and Pineville City Police Officers on two separate traffic stops in Pineville. Griffin was stopped by Kentucky State Police Troopers and Pineville City Police Officers in another traffic stop on Log Mountain. More than 150 grams of methamphetamine was located during the traffic stops.

ANI detectives believe the methamphetamine was being transported to Harlan County for distribution.

The release also states ANI was assisted by Kentucky State Troopers Josh Messer and Don Perry, Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams, Bell County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Doug Jordan, Middlesboro City Police K-9 Officer Nick Capps and K-9 Rahab, and Pineville City Police Officers Curtis Pingleton and Bill Matthews.

Griffin was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Asher was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, no brake lights, and license to be in possession.

Saylor was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Griffin, Asher, and Saylor were each lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from Kentucky State Police, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville City Police Department.

In other police activity:

• Billy Lowe, 28, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Friday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Dakota Torstrick. Lowe was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center;

• Dennis Swain, 32, of Pineville, was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Foster on Thursday. Swain was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was additionally served with a bench warrant. Swain was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.