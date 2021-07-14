Third annual Kevin Hatfield Memorial Golf Scramble set

The third annual Kevin Hatfield Memorial Golf Scramble is set for Aug. 7 at the Harlan Country Club.

The four-man scramble is sponsored by the Harlan County High School boys’ basketball team. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individuals. All team entries will be accepted prior to or on the morning of the event.

Lunch will be provided with paid entry to the event. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place and second-place teams. One red tee and mulligan package is available for $20 (limit of one package per golfer).

For more information, contact Michael Jones at michael.jones@harlan.kyschools.us, Gary Greer at 606-273-7376, or call the Harlan Country Club at 606-573-2510.