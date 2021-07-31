expand
July 31, 2021

Burton could play his way into UK’s offensive line

By Larry Vaught

Published 6:59 am Saturday, July 31, 2021

Even with the returning depth on Kentucky’s offensive line it would not be surprising to see true freshman Jager Burton of Frederick Douglass High School work his way into the playing rotation

He impressed offensive coordinator Liam Coen and offensive line coach Eric Wolford in spring practice but credits veteran linemen Kenneth Horsey and Luke Fortner for helping him tremendously in his transition to college football.

“I think Horsey just being kind of like me in that he critiques people in his head and is more of a quieter guy. He will just come up to me on the side and tell me something,” Burton said.

“Luke is more like the leader of the room. He will just tell you straight up in front of everyone.

“Darian Kinnard has helped a good amount. It’s just a little different where he is a tackle. It is harder for him because we play different positions and do different stuff. Then obviously coach (Eric) Wolford for sure. So I have had a lot of help to get me ready.”

