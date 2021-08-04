expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2021

Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Memorial Park project underway

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

By Darla Jackson
Contributing Writer

The Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Memorial Park and Walking Trail, located at Hwy. 119 North in Cumberland, will soon boast four massive granite walls placed at the site to honor special veterans of all branches of the military. Standing four feet tall and eight feet wide, the grey monuments will hold smaller black granite personal memorials. Friends and families can purchase plaques to honor and memorialize their special veterans. Funding for the walls was secured by donations received at the last Veteran’s Day celebration in 2020. This will, no doubt, make the Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Memorial the largest in the area.

The park and walking trail were created by a group of veterans, along with Main Street Program Coordinator Bobbie Gothard. Harlan County Fiscal Court donated the park and trail property, which is near the Letcher County line. The creation of the park began by receiving a grant to help with designing and creating a budget for the project. Soon, other grants and donations allowed construction to begin as well as landscaping, flags honoring all the branches of the military, and with the help of Harlan Fiscal Court, an access road was built.

The veterans memorial wall is for all veterans of eastern Kentucky and for all branches of the military. According to Gothard, the plaques can be memorials for veterans who have passed, and also dedications and tributes to honor living veterans. Cleon Cornett, veteran and member of the planning committee, is selecting black granite stones that are laser cut, aesthetically pleasing, and able to withstand time and weather.

The personalized plaques can be purchased for $175. Anyone who would like to honor a veteran on the memorial wall can call Gothard at the Main Street office in Cumberland, Kentucky, at 606-524-4964 or 606-733-0029 for details.

More News

Ky. National Guard cuts some training because of ‘funding shortage’

Musselman making Alabama a threat in SEC basketball

Mask or no mask for students? Debate rages on

No mask requirement for Harlan County schools; Decision will be left up to students, parents

News

Ky. National Guard cuts some training because of ‘funding shortage’

News

Mask or no mask for students? Debate rages on

News

No mask requirement for Harlan County schools; Decision will be left up to students, parents

News

Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Memorial Park project underway

News

Public Record

News

EMT shortage hits Harlan County

News

Quarles celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7

News

Slide repair operations continue on a portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County    

News

State officials recommending masks when school begins

News

Masks mandated again in state office buildings

News

The 75th anniversary of an ax murder may reveal ‘The Lady in White’

News

Harlan native appointed to Commission on Combating Syntheic Opioid Trafficking

News

Willing Hearts Clay Art Studio holds grand opening in Cumberland

News

Post 10 troopers honored at KSP award ceremony

News

Middlesboro preacher follows baseball religiously

News

Kentucky’s share in opioid settlement is $460 million

News

10 millionth Camry rolls off line at Georgetown

News

State reports 1,054 new COVID cases, raising weekly infection rate by 18% in one day; State as a whole is ‘orange’

News

KSP looking to defend ‘Cruiser’ crown; Vote for ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ here

News

Work taking place on KY 1556 in Harlan County

News

With COVID on rise, Beshear makes mask recommendations

News

Highway 160 refurbishment announced

News

Portal 31 resumes normal business hours

News

Ale-8-One

Celebrating 95 years of Kentucky flavor