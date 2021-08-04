Public Record

Property Transfers

• Kevin Kyle and Vickie Lynn Ball to Joshua Aaron and Madison Lynn Haywood, tract or parcel of land in the city of Harlan.

• Timothy W. Kelly to Wesley and Kimberly C. Brock, tracts of land in the city of Cumberland – state tax $25.

• Debbie Anders and Benny Sergent to Joseph Wallace, property in Harlan County – s.t. $8.

• Jerry W. Williams Jr. to Arthalea Quillen, to Sarah I. Williams, property in Harlan County.

Yu-Shi Zheng and Mei Wah Cheng, e al., to Yu-shi Zheng, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Walter Nixon to James Dixon, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $25.

• Teddy and Karen Joe Cox to George E Durham III and Loren L. Durham, tract of land in Harlan County.

• Teddy and Karen Joe Cox to Jon p. Reynolds and David G. Reynolds, tract of land in Harlan County.

• Jeffery B. and April Lynn Owens to Daniel and Denise M. Derhodo, property in Harlan County – s.t. $111.

• Lulu Jeriel Smith to Bobby and Belvia Short, property in Harlan County – s.t. $2.

• Henry McGruder to Christopher Montanaro, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Daniel Bledsoe to David Matthew and Catrina Shepherd, property in Harlan County – s.t. $5.

• Michael Lee and Catrina Ruth Laws to Michael Ray Gibson, tract or parcel of land near Kitts – s.t. $10.

• Vernon and Shirley Powell to Andrew Armstrong, property in Harlan County – s.t. $240.

Michael Lee Pennington, et al, to Jonathan Hubert and Angela Banks, property in Harlan County – state tax $85.

• James David and Peggy Sue Smith, et al, to Daniel L. Farmer, tracts or parcels of land in the city of Harlan – s.t. $80.

• Teddy and Karen Jo Cox to Matthew and Sarah M. Tipton, property in Harlan County – s.t. $128.50.

• Herbert Ted and Glenda Tipton Wilson to Teddy B. Wilson, tracts of land at Wallins.

• Bobby R. and Thelma Kelly to Lloyd P. Fleenor Jr., tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $7.50.

• Charles and Lisa Asbury to Jimmie Elaine Bray, property in Harlan County – s.t. $35.

• James and Crystal Brock to Clyde Wayne Phillips, property in Harlan County.

• Mark D. and Rebecca S. Goss to Robert Casey and Marcy Lynn Hendrickson, property at Baxter – s.t. $15.

• John P. and Peggy Blair Holland to Jerry W. Brock, tract of land at Totz – s.t. $15.

• Linda Scott to Michael Eugene and Gina Renee Cox, et al., property in Harlan County – s.t. $25.

• Freddie W. and Teresa G. Dixon, et al., to Zachary Franklin Parrott, tract or parcel of land in the city of Benham.

Marriage Licenses

• Larry Joe Stewart Jr., 31, of Bledsoe, to Geneva Faye Caldwell, 29, of Bledsoe.

• Lonnie Wayne White Jr., 19, of Bledsoe, to Mahalah Faith Bundy, 19, of Bledsoe.

• Ricky Allen Fields Jr., 33, of Benham, to Brittany Nicole Russell, 26, of Benham.

• Roger Dale Turner, 32, of Gordon, to Kayla Kay Layton, 31, of Gordon.

• Robert William Britton, 30, of Cawood, to Ashley Lovelle Middleton, 28, of Cawood.

• Ernest Lee Couch, 51, of Harlan, to Karen Sue Crusenberry, 52 of Harlan.

• Joshua Adam Senters, 34, Loyall, to Rachel Ann Gholson, 37, of Loyall.

• Ricky Angelo Gross, 40, of Harlan, to Ashley Amber Miller, 31, of Harlan.

• James Howard Lee Blanton, of Coldiron, to Elizabeth Michelle Middleton, of Coldiron.

• Dakota Dannie Saylor, 24, of Harlan, to Leah Claire Hollins, 25, of Harlan.

• Dylan Wayne Stapleton, 19, of Big Stone Gap, Va., to Kayla Marrisa Birman, 19, of Big Stone Gap, Va.

• Keith Jameslee Brewer, 39, of Wallins, to Tiffany Brooke Halcomb, 31, of Baxter.

• John Wesley Penny III, 37, of Kenvir, to Chrissy Ann Smith, 42, of Kenvir.

• Anthony Jamel Carr, 31, of Harlan, to Tasha Michelle Montanaro, 36, of Harlan.

• Edward Whitmire, 65, of Baxter, to Londa Marie Caldwell, 63, of Baxter.

• Charles David Nolan, 54, of Baxter, to Roberta Smith, 54, of Baxter.

• William Craig and Ginger Lynn Clark to Edward E. and Sheba M. Hensley, tract or parcel of land near Tway – state tax $10.

• Sherry D. (Anglian-Wynn) and Jeffery Caldwell to Daniel Thomas and Amber Kaylynn Turner, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $60.

• Jewel B. (Carder) Saylor to Sue Brooks, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $3.

• Melissa and Kenneth Hensley, et al., to Jacob Hensley, property in Harlan County – s.t. $10.

• Sharon L. Weinstain, et al., to Amy L. Todd and Sharon E. Morgan, property in Harlan County – s.t. $35.

• Everett Ray and Sharon P. Doepel to Rebecca L. Stimmler and Stephen J. Smith Jr., property in Harlan County – s.t. $33.

• Olympic Homes, LTD, to Prestige Properties Southeast, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $750.

• Pete and Janice Poynter to Olympic Homes, LTD, property in Harlan County.

• Pete and Janice Poynter to Prestige Properties Southeast, LLC, property in Harlan County.

• Pete and Janice Poynter, et al., to Prestige Properties Southeast, LLC, property in Harlan County.

• Cayrolina R. Botts to Charles Penny, tract of land at Kenvir – s.t. $10.

• Guy Ronnie and Lou Anna Stringer to Lou Ann Stringer, et al., tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Guy Ronnie and Lou Anna Stringer to Ronald C. and Janice E. Stringer, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

District Court

• James Earl Hensley, 41, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

• Harvey Herron, 54, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Nora Helton, 46, fraudulent use of a credit card (under $10,000) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Thomas Reynolds, 38, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Liston Joshua Shepherd, 28, operating off-road vehicle on public/private land, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), convicted felon in possession of a handgun – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Lonnie Allen Skidmore, 30, failure to comply with helmet law, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper passing – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

• Linda Smith, 55, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Tina Smith, 50, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Nov. 16.

• Andrew L. Whitehead, 23, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – jury trial scheduled Nov. 16.

• Dakota Bray, 30, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 25, 2022.

• Levitis Halcomb, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Levitis L. Halcomb, 34, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• William Leath, 44, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree wanton endangerment – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 27.

• William D. Leath, 44, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 27.

• William D. Leath, 44, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), obstructed vision and/or windshield – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 27.

• Leslie Napier, 36, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to six days in jail.

• Wanda Napier, 56, falsely reporting an incident – amended to disorderly conduct, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered never to make false calls.

• Liston Joshua Shepherd, 28, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 27

• Morgan Elizabeth Huff, 24, expired or no registration plate – pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Melinda Christine Brummett, 40, of Coldiron, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – dismissed on proof.

• Benjamin Lewis Borders, 71, careless driving – dismissed on warning.

• Amanda Sue Hubbard, 40, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Michelle Rae Morton, 52, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Mark Douglas Howard, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – dismissed on proof.

• Mary Johnson, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s/moped license – waived to grand jury.

• Erica Gayle Floyd, 24, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy W. Hensley, 61, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Brandy Burma Winn, 40, of Wallins, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property).

• Mark Middleton, 54, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Danny Noe, 29, second-degree indecent exposure, harassing communications, menacing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Torre Webb, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

• Delmar Perry, 58, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Marcus Middleton, 54, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Joshua A. Shanks, 41, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, amended to no insurance card, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

• Bryan Austin Sargent, 18, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 38, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Shawn Campbell, 47, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) –failed to appear for hearing.

• Theresa Allene Estes, 58, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 19.

• Sherard Phillips, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

• Paul Jordan Witt, 20, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial set Sept. 28.

• Catherine Shastalea Brackett, 33, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Rodney Cloud, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failure to appear for hearing.

• Nathaniel Snellings, 66, second-degree cruelty to animals – pretrial conference set Aug. 23.

• Anthony Carr, 51, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial set Sept. 21.

• Jimmy Lee Stapleton Jr., 48, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• William D. Leath, 43, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Oct. 26.

• Rhonda K. Buell, 48, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Oct. 18.

• Joseph Bennett, 34, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial set April 26, 2022.

• Rodney Cloud, 35, failure to wear seat belt – failure to appear for hearing.

• Christopher Ingram, 23, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – continued for arraignment Sept. 20.

• Jimmy Hensley, 64, alcohol intoxication in a public place – failure to appear for hearing.

• Christopher M. Caudill, 46, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Matthew Jason Hinkle, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

• Hiram Theo Collett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failure to appear for hearing.

• Charles Anthony Clem, 30, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault with minor injury – waived to grand jury. Ordered to have no contact with alleged victim.

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, 47, violation of local city ordinance – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Oct. 18.

• Raymond Bradley Day, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on proof and warning.

• Ashley Nicole Planck, 24, leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, following another vehicle too closely – jury trial scheduled Jan. 25.

• Ashley Nicole Planck, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense) – jury trial scheduled Jan. 25.

• Joshua Smith, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

• Aaron Dylan Robinson, 20, reckless driving, improper start from the parked position – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charge, dismissed.

• Angel Stewart, 29, booster seat violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

• Dylan Wayne Thomas, 20, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

• Colby C. Wilson, 25, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2

• Colby C. Wilson, 25, possession of synthetic drugs (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

• Edward McQueen, 69, leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Joseph A. Owens, 32, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, no brake lights – failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph A. Owens, 32, inadequate silencer, failure to produce insurance card, obstructed vision and/or windshield, improper windshield – failed to appear for hearing.

• Roger C. Williams, 65, of Coldiron, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – continued for arraignment Aug. 16.

• Eric M. Bull, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Oct. 18

• Teddy Reese, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• James Ryan Bennett, improper display or registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Deryan Caldwell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 1.

• Colby Chase Wilson, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

• Joey Blevins, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), giving officer false identifying information – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Randy Faulkner, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Brandy Ann Wynn, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Matthew Boggs, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated, improper equipment, failure to give or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, possessing license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 1.

• Ginger A. Madden, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, following another vehicle too closely, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Jonathan Dwayne Baldwin, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Edgar White, two counts of violation of local county ordinance – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Leslie Napier, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Jimmy Dean Scott, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Brandon Lee Hathcock, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Katie Lynn Graham, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Michelle Maggard, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Ginger A. Madden, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

• Justin M. Lay, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Deryan Caldwell, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a minor – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 1.

• Brandon Adams, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Darlene C. Adams, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle with one headlight – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Jackie L. Anderson, 60, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury.

• Richard Adam Brock, 40, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• Tahj A. Bryant, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Lynora Campbell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Thomas James Compton, 38, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Benny Charles Deal, 61, improper start from the parked position, careless driving – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Kimberly Ann Farmer, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Audie Fields, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Samantha D. Fugate, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated, display of illegal/altered registration plate – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Shelia R. Gilbert, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Gary V. Griffey, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering the prosecution or apprehension – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Charles J. Harris, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Terry Holman, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Ariel Hornsby, 35, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

• Joyce Jones, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 2.

• Michael Shane Lee, 44, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $203 for the first two charges; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Kimberly Long, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 1.

• Airel Novella Turner, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree disorderly conduct – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 1.

• Patty Buchanan, 66, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 31.

• Joshua Creech, leaving the scene of an accident/ failure to render aid or assistance – pretrial conference set Oct. 4.

• Clayton Tony Fultz, 22, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

• Angela Beth Hensley, 35, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Robbie Johnson, 39, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

• Jennifer Jones, 44, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Olivia Kelly, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment Sept. 8.

• Shane Lindsey, 26, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest – pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 20.

• James Haskell Long, 53, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 27.

• Antonio Roman-Lozana, 19, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – jury trial scheduled Aug. 31.

• Penny Madden, 61, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Lucas Robert McBee, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Sept. 8.

• James T. Mitchell, 26, of Coldiron, first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Robert Neal, 18, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – pretrial conference set Sept. 20.

• Danny Noe, 29, second-degree indecent exposure, menacing, harassing communications – pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 13.

• Derrick Polly, 30, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Brittany Rena Sizemore, 33, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Bridgett Parrott, 24, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Lynora M. Campbell, 45, of Kenvir, third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, 43, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Julie Green Hammonds, 49, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

• Carl E. Halcomb, 58, of Totz, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card – first four charges, pleaded guilty, fined $708 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Derrick Tindell, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Jessica Williamson, 25, of Cumberland, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Larry Osborne, 30, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence – failed to appear for hearing.

• Dewayne Shipman, 54, alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

• Cecil Sheppard, 54, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed at request of alleged victim.

• Brandon Lee Shackleford, 35, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Gary Plank, 23, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Ronnie Nantz, 46, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Nov. 16.

• Shannon Marlowe, 41, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Jessica Renee Middleton, 30, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $18; other charges, dismissed.

• Keturah D. Murray, 49, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Teresa Branson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Sept. 8.

• Ginger Madden, 27, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

• Stacy Maggard, 25, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 25.

• Jessica Black, 31, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – jury trial set Dec. 7.

• Ashley B. Kinder, 36, falsely reporting an incident – pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 20.

• Sherry Burgan, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial set March 15, 2022.

• Sherry Lynn Burgan, 36, second-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial set March 15.