expand
Ad Spot

August 16, 2021

Bingham to get early taste of playing in Lexington

By Larry Vaught

Published 7:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

Kentucky football commit Grant Bingham of Johnson Central will open his season with two games in Lexington. Johnson Central will play Aug. 20 at Henry Clay and Aug. 27 at Lexington Catholic — two easy chances for UK fans in central Kentucky to see him play.

Johnson Central coach Jim Matney says his 6-6, 300-pound all-state offensive lineman is a “solid player” that continues to try and get better.

“We are trying to get him ready for UK,” Matney said. “We have had several kids out of the mountains do well in the line in college including recently with the boys from Belfry at Louisville and UK. A lot of schools are having success with mountain kids and he will be one because he’s a tough kid.”

Matney understands it’s important to let Bingham work on skills he’ll need at UK.

“We want to have him ready for Kentucky so we work on his overall package. He does not do a lot of pass blocking with us. We try to put in some extra time (with pass blocking) to get him ready for college,” the Johnson Central coach said. “He’s not had any letdown in his workouts since he committed to Kentucky.

“He has been pretty level-headed despite turning down Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, and others. He’s a little bigger now but it is good weight he has put on. You can see he is thicker.”

More News

Australian punter brings unique personality to Kentucky football

Bingham to get early taste of playing in Lexington

Billy Joe Middleton, 67

Joe Johnson, 62

News

HARLAN COUNTY SCHOOLS BUS SCHEDULE FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR

News

As Kentucky’s students go back to school, drivers reminded to be cautious with buses

News

Bridging Kentucky Project starts Thursday in Harlan County

News

COVID-19 case count continues to rise

News

BCTC announces plans for fall 2021

News

Ky. National Guard cuts some training because of ‘funding shortage’

News

Mask or no mask for students? Debate rages on

News

No mask requirement for Harlan County schools; Decision will be left up to students, parents

News

Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Memorial Park project underway

News

Public Record

News

EMT shortage hits Harlan County

News

Quarles celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7

News

Slide repair operations continue on a portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County    

News

State officials recommending masks when school begins

News

Masks mandated again in state office buildings

News

The 75th anniversary of an ax murder may reveal ‘The Lady in White’

News

Harlan native appointed to Commission on Combating Syntheic Opioid Trafficking

News

Willing Hearts Clay Art Studio holds grand opening in Cumberland

News

Post 10 troopers honored at KSP award ceremony

News

Middlesboro preacher follows baseball religiously

News

Kentucky’s share in opioid settlement is $460 million

News

10 millionth Camry rolls off line at Georgetown

News

State reports 1,054 new COVID cases, raising weekly infection rate by 18% in one day; State as a whole is ‘orange’

News

KSP looking to defend ‘Cruiser’ crown; Vote for ‘America’s Best Looking Cruiser’ here