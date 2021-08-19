expand
August 20, 2021

New Centre College assistant basketball coach Mark Schult knows UK fans are going to like Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick. (UK Athletics Photo)

Centre assistant says UK fans will love Fredrick

By Larry Vaught

Published 7:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

New Centre College assistant basketball coach Mark Schult has worked a camp for former Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein.

Schult was also captain of Covington Catholic’s 2014 state championship team. That’s the same team Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick, a transfer from Iowa, helped win the state title again in 2018.

Schult knows Fredrick and knows he will be a good fit for Kentucky and the UK fan base.

“I think they are going to love him,” Schult said. “He is a sharpshooter. He has really picked up his game decision-making and defense. I think he will be a big name for BBN.

“He is a worker. Those are guys who succeed. He is also the nicest guy you can find. We have worked a camp or two together and he’s great. I hope to get a chance to see him play.”

Kentucky did play Centre College in a 2017-18 preseason exhibition game.

“I know that was a great experience for Centre and if that worked out while CJ was there, then obviously I would be all for that,” Schult said.

