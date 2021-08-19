Centre assistant says UK fans will love Fredrick

New Centre College assistant basketball coach Mark Schult has worked a camp for former Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein.

Schult was also captain of Covington Catholic’s 2014 state championship team. That’s the same team Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick, a transfer from Iowa, helped win the state title again in 2018.

Schult knows Fredrick and knows he will be a good fit for Kentucky and the UK fan base.

“I think they are going to love him,” Schult said. “He is a sharpshooter. He has really picked up his game decision-making and defense. I think he will be a big name for BBN.

“He is a worker. Those are guys who succeed. He is also the nicest guy you can find. We have worked a camp or two together and he’s great. I hope to get a chance to see him play.”

Kentucky did play Centre College in a 2017-18 preseason exhibition game.

“I know that was a great experience for Centre and if that worked out while CJ was there, then obviously I would be all for that,” Schult said.