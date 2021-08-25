expand
August 25, 2021

Harlan County rolls South Laurel, 59-26

By Staff Reports

Published 7:52 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer

Senior tailback Demarco Hopkins scored five touchdowns and rushed for 298 yards on Friday as the Harlan County Black Bears rolled to a 59-26 win over visiting South Laurel. It was the season opener for both teams.

It was the first victory for new Harlan County coach, and Harlan County native, Amos McCreary.

Adam Carr, a senior running back, gained 132 yards on 11 carries. The Bears rushed for 527 yards on 46 carries. Junior running back Josh Sergent added 41 yards on five rushes.

Jonah Swanner had two touchdowns while Carr and Thomas Jordan each added a touchdown for Harlan County.

Jordan and Hopkins each had a two-point conversion. Isaac Downs added a PAT.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhymer completed two of four passes for 34 yards and a TD pass to Swanner.

Carter Howard recovered for the Black Bears.

Sergent powered the HC defense with eight tackles. Swanner and Austin Roark had five tackles apiece.

Dallas Sergent and Bryan Howard each followed with four.

Roark, D. Sergent, B. Howard, C. Howard and Darren Alred had quarterback sacks for the Bears.
Harlan County (1-0) travels to Hazard (0-1) on Friday.

The Bulldogs fell to Middlesboro 30-22 last week.

South Laurel (0-1) plays host to Estill County this week. The Engineers thrashed Powell County 29-6.

