August 25, 2021

Lady Bears fall in first two matches of season

By Staff Reports

Published 8:05 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer

Harlan County has suffered two consecutive losses to open the 2021 volleyball season.

The Lady Bears fell to visiting Williamsburg 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-23) on Aug. 17.

HC traveled to North Laurel on Monday, losing 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-15).

Harlan County posted a 5-11 record last season, falling to the Lady Jaguars in the opener of the 13th Region Tournament at Bell High.

The 0-2 Lady Bears were scheduled to host South Laurel on Tuesday.

Harlan County, who is coached by Christina Spurlock and Cathy York, will play host to Pineville and Hazard on Saturday.

The Lady Bears will entertain Barbourville on Monday before visiting Bell County on Tuesday for a key district showdown with the Lady Cats.

