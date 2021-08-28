Carlos “Pete” McKnight, 69

Mr. Carlos A. (Pete) McKnight, born July 20, 1952, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Pete was born and raised in Harlan County, Kentucky. He was a veteran of the United States Army and last served in the rank of Staff Sergeant when he was honorably discharged in 1982. He worked in the grocery industry all his life, retiring from Houchens Industries. Pete was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Ruby Willis McKnight.

Survived by: Wife, Marilyn Ridenour McKnight of LaFollette; Daughters, Stacy McKnight McMichael and husband, Danny of Speedwell, and Melissa McKnight-Davis of Rose Hill, Virginia; Son: Aaron Evans of Jacksboro; Grandchildren, Shannon Saylor, Brook McMichael, David Saylor, Fayth Evans, Justice Evans, Riley Jo Davis, and Joshua Davis; Great-Grandchildren, Sophie and Alice Oborne; Sisters, Phyllis Branam and husband, Bill, Shirley McKnight, Donna Bledsoe, and Kathy Saylor and husband, Lewis all of Harlan, KY; Brothers, Danny McKnight and wife, Margie and Robert McKnight all of Harlan, KY; Special friends, John Ball and Gary Ivey.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating and songs by Stanfield Church of God Choir. Interment to follow at Powell Valley Cemetery & Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. before services at Walters Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Danny McKnight, Danny McMichael, Aaron Evans, Justice Evans, John Ball, Gary Ivey, and Robert McKnight; Honorary Pallbearer, Paul Ball. Online condolences for Mr. McKnight may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Carlos A. Pete McKnight.