Evarts Elementary to close for COVID; School will re-open Sept. 7

Due to a rising number of staff and teachers in quarantine, Evarts Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, September 1-3, 2021. Classes will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

Classes will continue until the regular dismissal time today.

Athletic and other activities at Evarts are canceled during this time.

The number of teachers and staff who are in quarantine as a result of exposure necessitates the school close. We have reached the number of employees who are now in quarantine that we can not deliver required services at Evarts Elementary.

Custodial staff will continue to sanitize and deep clean the school.

Again, classes will resume on Tuesday, September 7.