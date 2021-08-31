Susan Gail Saylor, 75

Susan Gail Saylor, of Harlan, Kentucky, passed away with family by her side on Friday morning of August 27th in Lexington, KY.

Susan was born on August 7th, 1946 to the late Bernelle (Taylor) and Paul Saylor in Harlan and was the oldest of three daughters. She was a graduate of Harlan High School (class of ’64) where she was crowned Football Homecoming Queen. Susan attended college at Lindenwood College in Saint Charles, Missouri.

Susan’s adult life was spent loving, caring for, and enjoying her mother, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces/nephews. She was a lifelong member of Harlan Baptist Church where she was baptized into the faith at a young age. She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union where she served as treasurer several times, as well as a part of the Christian Menders. Susan was also a friend of Bill W. for many years. Susan enjoyed cooking and baking which provided a place of gathering for her family for years. She was always up for an afternoon movie, a game of cards, shopping, a trip out of town, or a late night cup of hot tea. On any given beautiful day, Susan and her mother, Bernelle, could be seen sitting on their front porch, in downtown Harlan, welcoming a friend or family members to join them for a visit. For those who knew her well, Susan’s unpredicted humor and friendship will provide lifelong laughs and warm memories.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father; survived by her two sisters, Marsha Greer (Elmo) of London, KY and Paula Davis (Shawn) of Lexington, KY; nieces and nephews, including Whitney Greer, Sarah Mizuguchi (Nana), JR Greer, Kaitlyn Lacy (Lance), Cecelia Carroll (Will), Megan Whitfield (Jesse), Elise Irvin (Barry), Camille Tucker (Austin), and Hunter Davis (Kira); 26 beloved great-nieces and nephews; and a dear family friend, Marie Fields. Spending time and visiting with family and friends brought Susan great joy, but her great-nieces and nephews were especially a source of comfort and happiness for her. Her endearing nicknames, like Bunky, Chubby Cheeks, and Chicken Ass, to name a few, as well as her colorful personality, contagious laugh, and love of jokes—especially ones that embarrassed her mother—will long live in our memories and hearts.

Susan taught those she loved to slow down, be present, pick up the phone, send the card, and tightly hug your loved ones.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home, 114 S. 3rd Street, Harlan, KY 40831. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel in Keith, KY with Rev. Jon Dickenson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery with J.R. Greer, Hunter Davis, Will Carroll, Jesse Whitfield, Barry Irvin, Austin Tucker, and Nana Mizuguchi serving as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to the Harlan Baptist Church, PO Box 883, Harlan, KY 40831 in memory of Susan.

