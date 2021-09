By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Riley Clem fired in 18 points last week as visiting Cawood defeated Cumberland 28-4 in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action

Jinna Smith added six points for the Lady Comets.

—–

Cawood (28) — Riley Clem 18, Jinna Smith 6, Addy Cochran 2, Haydlei Stewart 2.

Cumberland (4) — Brianna Barrett 2, Julionna Johnson 2.