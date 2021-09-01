expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Harlan soccer wins on the road, 10-3

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 8:32 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

By Paul Lunsford
Contributing Writer

Junior Cayden Shanks and senior David Blas scored three goals each as visiting Harlan County rolled to a 10-3 win over Jackson City on Saturday in soccer action in Jackson.

Matthew Jones, a junior, and Ray Splawn, a freshman, each had two goals. Haiden Mefford added two assists for the Black Bears.

Freshman goalkeeper Travis Burkhart had 11 saves.

The Tigers fell to 0-6 on the season.

Splawn and Michael Torres had one goal apiece as Harlan County tied Whitley County 2-2 on Thursday.

Jones added an assist while Burkhart had 10 saves.

The Black Bears, who are coached by Tommy Key, fell to Barbourville 6-2 to open the season on Aug. 12.

Splawn and David Blas each had a goal. Torres had an assist. Burkhart had 10 saves.

Harlan County (1-1-1) traveled to Middlesboro on Tuesday. The Bears will host Red Bird on Thursday.

More News

RAM free clinic returning to Jonesville, Virginia

School board declines tax rate increase

Lady Bears get first win of the season

Harlan soccer wins on the road, 10-3

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports