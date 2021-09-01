Harlan soccer wins on the road, 10-3

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Junior Cayden Shanks and senior David Blas scored three goals each as visiting Harlan County rolled to a 10-3 win over Jackson City on Saturday in soccer action in Jackson.

Matthew Jones, a junior, and Ray Splawn, a freshman, each had two goals. Haiden Mefford added two assists for the Black Bears.

Freshman goalkeeper Travis Burkhart had 11 saves.

The Tigers fell to 0-6 on the season.

Splawn and Michael Torres had one goal apiece as Harlan County tied Whitley County 2-2 on Thursday.

Jones added an assist while Burkhart had 10 saves.

The Black Bears, who are coached by Tommy Key, fell to Barbourville 6-2 to open the season on Aug. 12.

Splawn and David Blas each had a goal. Torres had an assist. Burkhart had 10 saves.

Harlan County (1-1-1) traveled to Middlesboro on Tuesday. The Bears will host Red Bird on Thursday.