PHOTOS: Fun in the wide-open outdoors

Submitted by Harlan County 4-H

The annual 4-H Environmental Camp was recently held at Martins Fork Lake, consisting of five thirty-minute classes each day led by professionals from various state agencies in an outdoor environment.

Fourth-grade students from Rosspoint Elementary School and fourth and fifth grades from JACES attended Sept. 2. Wallins and Cumberland Elementary School fourth graders and Green Hill’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes attended Sept. 3. Students from Harlan, Black Mountain and Cawood Elementary School fourth grades attended on Sept. 7.

The presenters this year were forest rangers from the Division of Forestry, Kyle Clark and Homer Pigman from Division of Fish and Wildlife, Rob Miller from Division of Water Quality, Tim Pennington from Environmental Protection, and Extension Agriculture Agents from Whitley County, Stacy White and Clay County, and Will Bowling.

This was the 24th year the 4-H Environmental Camp has been presented to the fourth graders of Harlan County.

Over 400 students attended the three-day event. According to one teacher who attended this year, “students learn best from hands-on experiences.”

Another teacher said “these students are learning from professionals in their field of work. Our students appreciate the natural beauty and resources of our area because of spending the day outdoors.”

The 4-H Environmental Camp was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers were elated to be able to attend this year’s event.