KITCHEN CORNER: Reese’s Peanut butter Cup Dump Cake
By Ellen Cawood
Last week we had a bake sale at the hospital, and I made several simple desserts for our cake auction. There was a fan favorite that I thought I would share with you today. This recipe is very easy even if you don’t consider yourself a baker, and it sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. I can’t take the credit for it though. It is inspired from tik tok and the “don’t mix it” trend.
Ingredients
- 1 bag of Reese’s thins
- 1 jar of chocolate fudge icing
- 1 box of Reese’s pieces
- 1 bag of peanut butter cookie mix
- 1 ½ sticks of butter
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350. Start by layering the Reese’s thins in a 9 by 13 baking dish. Next, spread the chocolate fudge icing across the top of the peanut butter cups. They will move a bit, but don’t sweat the small stuff!
- Next, sprinkle the Reese’s pieces on the icing layer followed by the peanut butter cookie mix.
- Lastly, slice cold butter very thin and lay the slices across the top of the cookie mix. Bake for 40-45 minutes and enjoy with a tall glass of milk.