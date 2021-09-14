KITCHEN CORNER: Reese’s Peanut butter Cup Dump Cake

By Ellen Cawood

Last week we had a bake sale at the hospital, and I made several simple desserts for our cake auction. There was a fan favorite that I thought I would share with you today. This recipe is very easy even if you don’t consider yourself a baker, and it sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. I can’t take the credit for it though. It is inspired from tik tok and the “don’t mix it” trend.

Ingredients

1 bag of Reese’s thins

1 jar of chocolate fudge icing

1 box of Reese’s pieces

1 bag of peanut butter cookie mix

1 ½ sticks of butter

Instructions