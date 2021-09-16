HHS student selected for IT Apprentice Program

In partnership with the Dataseam, Harlan High School launched thier first ever Information Technology Apprentice. Through $1.5 Million dollars in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Dataseam and High Schools across Kentucky will be empowering the next generation of technical experts with real world technical experience.

The Information Technology Specialist program connects students to an on-site mentor who will supervise 600 hours of work experiences within the field over a two year period. Additionally, selected students will invest nearly 300 hours into coursework as they navigate the 3-phase program that culminates in a Kentucky Registered Apprentice Certification as well as Linux and Apple Industry certificates. While participating candidates earn nearly $5000 and receive a new MacBook as part of the program.

Harlan High School Junior Krisha Sajnani, was selected from a pool of candidates to participate in the state of the art program for the 2021-20022 school year. Eager to get started, Sajnani commented “I am excited to have been selected and look forward to learning more about the technologies used in our school district. It is a great opportunity to explore the growing field of technology with real world experiences, plus the MacBook is really nice.”

Dataseam CEO Brian Gupton, was on site recently to kick off the program with District Technology Coordinator Frank Shope, High School Principal Britt Lawson, and Curriculum Supervisor Jennifer Parsons. Gupton noted that Harlan Independent has been a strong partner for nearly two decades and is looking forward to expanding these opportunities. Gupton noted, “Innovation and opportunity have been staples of the programs we have partnered with school districts on, Harlan Independent has really leveraged the opportunities to help bring innovative solutions to their district and students. We think this model allows us to really grow Kentucky students in ways not currently being done, it is a workforce development win-win for the district, the state, and the economy.”

Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson stated, “Krisha is a perfect candidate for this program, she is motivated, responsible, and gifted. She is going to do very well in this area. I am glad we are able to offer these kinds of programs to our students, coupled with our newly initiated Technology Student Association (TSA) program our students are working diligently to stay on the cutting edge. This TSA program will be a competitive technology development club that will compete against other schools, developing programs, coding, and complete a variety of technology-related exercises. This will be a great opportunity for any student wishing to develop these skills or looking forward to a career in the technology sector.

To find out more about the Dataseam Information Technology Apprentice Program, click here: https://bit.ly/HHSITApprentice