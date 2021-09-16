Stoops may expand recruiting area

Would Mark Stoops consider maybe branching out his recruiting base more and have his staff spend more time in nearby Indiana and Illinois recruiting?

“We are dabbling in some other areas,” Stoops said. “It just depends on where coaches have recruited in the past and have some inroads.”

Kentucky has occasionally recruited in both of those states but with no sustained success. With the talent UK is landing in Ohio, Georgia and even Tennessee it’s hard to see Stoops changing his priorities.

“We can only go so far. We try to get the best players we can,” Stoops said. “We will reach out and see how much interest we can get but there is only so much manpower to put people in so many states.

“You have to be careful about not getting stretched out too far and then not being able to do well in the states where you do have inroads.”