expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2021

Former All-American punter Max Duffy, center, with UK commit Jackson Smith, right, and his father Andy, a former all-SEC punter at UK.

Former Wildcat Duffy not currently on an NFL roster

By Larry Vaught

Published 7:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021

Max Duffy was an all-American punter at Kentucky and won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter his junior season. However, he did not stick on a NFL roster this year and still is uncertain about his future.

“If you saw me today you would not think I am even working out. I have a bit of a gut,” Duffy said. “I am kicking as much as I can and I am always ready if an opportunity comes. I am just unsure if that will happen.

“I always said I was not quite sure I was up to NFL level. I think I am but I am not sure the NFL coordinators agree. But I am really happy with where I am in my life and just trying to figure out what happens next.”

Duffy and former UK kicker Miles Butler now have a weekly podcast, “Pin It Deep,” the weekly podcast that can be found by subscribing to Kentucky Sports Radio on Apple Podcasts or steam on Spotify.

Two of their first guests were UK lineman Luke Fortner and running back Chris Rodriguez. Coach Mark Stoops has also agreed to join the podcast one week.

“We tell a lot of stories about Kentucky football that you have not heard before but we keep it light hearted,” Duffy said. “We try to tell all of the story. You don’t want to give away anything but we also never want to ruin a story with the truth.

“We are really having a lot of fun with it. It’s good to be connected in some way with the football program so we share as much as we can about the team without giving away too much information.”

More News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

Calipari plans to use four guards this season

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

Shirley Stevens Blakley, 61

News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

BREAKING NEWS

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

News

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

News

Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s Nothing We Can Do’

News

State Provided More than $65 Million in Eviction, Utility Relief to Kentuckians

News

County one of 184 to receive project funding

News

Kentucky’s Road Fund Subject of New Data Bulletin

News

HHS student selected for IT Apprentice Program

News

Federal Government Announces Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Shortage Due to Extraordinary Demand

News

Principal Advisory Council discusses emotional well-being of educators in Kentucky

News

Vaccination proof or negative COVID test required for 2021 Kentucky Education Summit

News

KSP investigation deadly hit-and-run in Hazard

News

KSP conducts death investigation in Whitley County

News

BMUD customers concerned about water

News

Two arrested after ‘prank call’ to Wallins Elementary

News

UPDATE: Missing woman’s body found in Bell County

News

Local students graduate from Rogers Explorers program

News

National Guard mobilized to offset hospital strain

News

9/11 remembered 20 years later

News

COVID in Kentucky ‘bad as it has ever been in pandemic’

News

KSP searches for missing woman in Bell County

News

PHOTOS: Fun in the wide-open outdoors

News

PHOTO: Putting out fires

News

Southeast clears final hurdle towards paramedic associate degree