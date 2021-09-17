expand
September 19, 2021

HC wins 2 out of 3 games

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Paul Lunsford

Leah Taulbee had two goals as Harlan County defeated visiting J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) last week in soccer action.

The Lady Bears also got goals from AnneBelle Williams and Abigail Gaw. Natalie Bolin and Brooklyn Crider each had one assists. Crider also contributed nine saves goals.

HC claimed a 4-1 victory last Saturday at Bell County.

Bolin had three goals while Gaw added one. Crider was credited with nine saves.

The Lady Bears fell to South Laurel 10-0 on Sept. 14. The Lady Cardinals improved to 9-3 on the season.

Harlan County (3-5) played Estill County at home on Saturday. The Lady Bears will host Knox Central on Thursday.

The only other two games on the HC schedule is a road game with Knox Central (Sept. 27) and at home against Middlesboro (Sept. 28).

