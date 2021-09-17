expand
September 19, 2021

Pee wee football slated at HCHS

By Staff Reports

Published 9:55 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Paul Lunsford

Harlan County Pee Wee Football is under way once again.

Last weekend marked the opening week. All games will be played at Harlan County High School.

The schedule for this Saturday will have Silver playing Red at 10 a.m., followed by Gold facing Blue at 11 a.m.

Players have been asked to be at the field one hour before their game.

No Pee Wee football team or cheer squad will participate in any activity other than the Harlan County Pee Wee scheduled activities.

There will not be any fundraising events under the name of Harlan County Football or Harlan County Pee Wee Football.

Youth Night is scheduled Oct. 1 at HCHS. The Black Bears will be playing Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Pee Wee players and cheerleaders are asked to wear their jersey and cheer uniform to get in free.

Recognition of all players will held a halftime of the game.

The remaining schedule will be: Sept. 28 – Red vs. Blue (6 p.m.) & Silver vs. Gold (7 p.m.);

Oct. 9 – Red vs. Gold (10 a.m.) & Silver vs. Blue (11 a.m.);

Oct. 12 – Red vs. Silver (6 p.m.) & Blue vs. Gold (7 p.m.);

Oct. 16 – Red vs. Blue (10 a.m.) & Gold vs. Silver (11 a.m.).

Also on Oct. 16 – the league will present trophies.

Everyone is welcome to attend and watch these future Black Bears in action.

