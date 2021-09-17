expand
September 19, 2021

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 9:43 am Friday, September 17, 2021

MANCHESTER The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Friday, September 17 on a portion of KY 225 at mile point 0.97 (Kay Jay Mountain Road) in Bell County.

The roadway will be closed to through traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

