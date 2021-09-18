PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

A wrecker and car needed towing up a steep hill recently after the vehicle left the road in Brownies Creek. On Sept. 12, the JBC Towing truck, operated by Josh Shanks, with this black car ran off the road on KY 987 between mile markers 18 and 19. Amos Pace, with Pace’s Towing, reported the driver was okay after the accident, and the car was returned to its owners. Pace utilized his tow truck to pull both vehicles back onto the road. (Pace’s Towing photos)