expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2021

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

By Emily Perkins

Published 6:22 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

A wrecker and car needed towing up a steep hill recently after the vehicle left the road in Brownies Creek. On Sept. 12, the JBC Towing truck, operated by Josh Shanks, with this black car ran off the road on KY 987 between mile markers 18 and 19. Amos Pace, with Pace’s Towing, reported the driver was okay after the accident, and the car was returned to its owners. Pace utilized his tow truck to pull both vehicles back onto the road. (Pace’s Towing photos)

More News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

Calipari plans to use four guards this season

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

Shirley Stevens Blakley, 61

News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

BREAKING NEWS

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

News

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

News

Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s Nothing We Can Do’

News

State Provided More than $65 Million in Eviction, Utility Relief to Kentuckians

News

County one of 184 to receive project funding

News

Kentucky’s Road Fund Subject of New Data Bulletin

News

HHS student selected for IT Apprentice Program

News

Federal Government Announces Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Shortage Due to Extraordinary Demand

News

Principal Advisory Council discusses emotional well-being of educators in Kentucky

News

Vaccination proof or negative COVID test required for 2021 Kentucky Education Summit

News

KSP investigation deadly hit-and-run in Hazard

News

KSP conducts death investigation in Whitley County

News

BMUD customers concerned about water

News

Two arrested after ‘prank call’ to Wallins Elementary

News

UPDATE: Missing woman’s body found in Bell County

News

Local students graduate from Rogers Explorers program

News

National Guard mobilized to offset hospital strain

News

9/11 remembered 20 years later

News

COVID in Kentucky ‘bad as it has ever been in pandemic’

News

KSP searches for missing woman in Bell County

News

PHOTOS: Fun in the wide-open outdoors

News

PHOTO: Putting out fires

News

Southeast clears final hurdle towards paramedic associate degree