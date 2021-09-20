expand
September 22, 2021

Evarts man with multiple warrants arrested

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 4:34 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

On Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Holbrook on multiple warrants.

Holbrook attempted to flee from deputies and was taken into custody at Eastbrook. He was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police and possession of marijuana.

Michael Holbrook, 32, of Evarts, was served with a failure to appear warrant on a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, menacing, public intoxication and second-degree persistent felony offender.

He was also served with an arrest warrant obtained by the sheriff’s office for possession of first-degree controlled substance (heroin), tampering with physical evidence and second-degree fleeing/evading police.

He was also served with an arrest warrant obtained by the Evarts Police Department for theft by unlawful taking (automobile), menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

He was also served with a child support warrant.

Holbrook was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set.

The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

 

