September 22, 2021

HMS unbeaten after 9 games

By Staff Reports

Published 2:55 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By Paul Lunsford

Addison Campbell and Payshaunce Wynn each scored nine points as Harlan defeated visiting Bell Central last Tuesday in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

The Lady Dragons improved to 9-0 on the season.

Campbell had four points in the first quarter, but Bell led 9-7 after one quarter. Wynn tossed in five poins in the second period as the Lady Dragons led 15-13 at halftime. Harper Ann Carmical scored four points in the third quarter as Harlan led 25-20 entering the final period.

Bell Central improved to 10-0 on the season with a 36-9 victory in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Bell took an 18-4 advantage after one quarter and extended its lead to 27-6 at he break.

Shelby Doan led the 4-7 Lady Dragons with six points.

Harlan played without the services of Raegan Goodman against Bell Central.

Goodman fired in 13 points and Campbell tossed in 11 as the Lady Dragons defeated visiting Lynn Camp 30-23 also last week.

Harlan entertains visiting Williamsburg on Monday.

– – – – –

Harlan (33) – Addison Campbell 9, Payshaunce Wynn 9, Kirra Snelling 5, Harper Carmical 4, Addyson Patton 4, Vanessa Griffith 2.

Bell Central (25) – L. Hammontree 10, E. Farmer 5, R. Redmond 4, L. Matthews 2, A. Miracle 2, A. Scott 2.

– – – – –

Bell Central (36) – Neveah Allen 11, Gracie Burton 9, Kirial Lamb 8, Sophie Good 3, Leah Jones 3, Kinley Foster 2.

Harlan (9) – Shelby Doan 6, Payshaunce Wynn 3.

– – – – –

Harlan (30) – Raegan Goodman 13, Addison Campbell 11, Shelby Doan 2, Gracie Hensley 2, Maiyah Washington 2.

Lynn Camp (23) – Moore 6, Partin 6, Heinze 5, Miller 5, Wemers 1.

