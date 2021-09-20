expand
September 22, 2021

Sullivan

SULLIVAN: Where our help comes from

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 2:36 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By Candida Sullivan

It feels like a constant struggle. I glance at the storm raging and began to sink. I let the threats and shouts of anger bring fear into my mind.

I see the fear everywhere I go. I hear it in the voices I love. I hear it in my mind and feel it in my body.

None of us know what will happen. Is the end almost here? Will things ever get better?

I don’t know.

What I do know however is that my God will never leave me. He won’t forsake me. I have a home in Heaven waiting on me. I am deeply and unconditionally loved by God.

It’s harder for the enemy to get to the children who are sitting on their Father’s lap. So every day I want to have deep conversations with my Heavenly Father and get just as close as I can get to Him.

I don’t know what is right and the best for everyone. But my Father does. Therefore, I want to do my best to trust Him through all of this.

The same God who instructed Noah to build the Ark, guided Moses and the children of Israel through the Red Sea, protected Daniel from the lions and the Hebrew children from the flames, is with us today. The same God.

Sometimes when it gets dark all around us, we just need to remember where the light comes from.

