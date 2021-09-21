expand
September 22, 2021

Darlene Slusher Lee

By Staff Reports

Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Darlene Slusher Lee, born September 16, 1948, of Wallins Creek, KY, entered her heavenly home on September 20, 2021, and was reunited with Verlon Lee, her loving husband of 55 years.

Darlene was a talented guitarist and singer of gospel music. She enjoyed praising God by giving her family and friends recordings of her songs. With strong faith and love of the Lord, Darlene was a long time member of the Pathfork Holiness Church. Darlene was very devoted to her family, who will dearly miss her.

In addition to her husband Verlon, she is also preceded in death by her parents, Marion Slusher, and Sally Ann (Caldwell) Slusher, a brother, Walter Slusher, and sisters, Judy Saylor, Bertha Jones, Billie Slusher, Marie Deaton, and Archie Brock Saylor.

Darlene is survived by a brother-in-law, Steven Wayne (Sandra) Lee, and a sister-in-law, Della (Haze) Blevins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In celebration of Darlene’s life, family will greet friends on Saturday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pathfork Holiness Church. Graveside services will be held immediately following at the Saylor Cemetery in Pathfork, with Pastor Robert Lee, Darlene’s nephew, officiating.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Darlene Slusher Lee.

