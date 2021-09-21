expand
September 22, 2021

Hubert Millard Jackson, 42

By Staff Reports

Published 10:41 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Hubert Millard Jackson, 42, of Coxton passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Harlan ARH following a brief illness. Born July 1, 1979, he was a lifelong resident of Harlan County. Hubert enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, and spending time outdoors, but most of all he loved his family and being a coal miner. He was currently employed by Inmet Coal Company.

Hubert is preceded in death by his son, Billy Joe Jackson; his grandparents, Hubert and Geneva Perry, Harrison and Liza Couch; his father-in-law, Danny Joe Holbrook; two nephews, Danny Joe Holbrook and Darrell Paul; a special cousin, Randy Byrd Lewis; two uncles, Dewey Caldwell and Randy Lewis; and his aunt, Crazy Daisy Perry.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Tammy Holbrook Jackson, Coxton; his parents, Donald and Lola Perry Jackson, Somerset; two children, Dalton Jackson and wife, Jeana, Ages; Emilee Jackson and fiancé, Adam Kelly, Coxton; and his granddaughter, Taylor Jackson, who was his whole world.

Also left to mourn are his brother, Donald “DJ” Jackson-Roth and spouse, Wayne Roth, Charlotte, NC; his sister, Becky Wilson and husband, Billy, Somerset; his mother-in-law, Carol “Sis” Holbrook, Coxton; his Granny and special friend, Betty (Rome) Perkins; a brother-in-law, Wesley (Crystal) Holbrook; sisters-in-law, Breanna Holbrook and Kristin Jackson; a special cousin, Jonathan Fred Branson; a special friend, Rick Perkins; his best buddy, Waylon Holbrook (Dad); and a host of other family and friends including his co-workers from over the years.

His visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend Gerald Jones and Pastor Deric Jeffers officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Dalton Jackson, Adam Kelly, DJ Jackson, Fred Branson, Wesley Holbrook and Billy Wilson serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

