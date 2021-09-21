KITCHEN CORNER: Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli

By Ellen Cawood

Fall is officially here this week. I am more than ready for the best season of the year. It’s the time when friends and family seem to come together the most with all the reasons to celebrate—football games, holidays, the beautiful changing of the leaves, and so much more.’

I like to start each fall with a special recipe that you would only make this time of year. This week, I have discovered a great crockpot recipe that will provide some diversity to your weekly routine. I hope you enjoy.

Ingredients

1 dried pinto beans

1 large diced red bell pepper

1 diced onion

8 oz diced bacon

4 cups of water

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried thyme

Parmesan rind

1 cup small past shell of your choice

Instructions