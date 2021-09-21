Locals respond to recent Blue’s Clues video

Harlan Countians have had a lot to talk about when a past Blue’s Clues host came back with a heartfelt message on its 25th anniversary.

Steve Burns, the original show host of the 1990s Nickelodeon series, recently appeared in a video sporting his familiar green, striped shirt and hat.

To pay homage to the show’s 25th anniversary, Burns talked with viewers about his decision to leave Blue’s Clues in 2002, leaving many upset.

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said in the video.

Burns said one day he told viewers he was leaving and his “brother Joe” would be their new best friend.

“[And] then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Burns said college was a challenge but a great step to further mold his mind and do the things he wanted to do in life. He also noted the accomplishments he shared with the audience.

“I mean, we started out with clues and now, it’s what?” Burns said. “Student loans and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns video took social media by storm, stirring up many locals’ feelings toward Blue’s Clues and how it helped them since early childhood, too.

Beth Abner said Burns’ message was a “welcomed and comforting video in stressful times,” adding how his words came at a time when everyone needed a smile.

Another local Megan McKnight, who is also celebrating her 21st birthday Sept. 22, said she loved the video.

“Not many know this, but I was a very shy child in kindergarten. I had trouble making friends and fitting in. But whenever I came home and Blue’s Clues was on TV, I knew I could count on Steve and Blue to be true friends,” McKnight said. “Their lessons taught me compassion, courage and the real meaning of friendship, among many other things. Burns’ recent video reminded me of my youth and brought me to tears. This man was a legend and a friend to us all.”

Feelings of complete closure also resonated with Jennifer Fugate, who said the video made her tear up when she heard Burns’ say “I know it’s been hard” during these difficult times everyone is dealing with today.

“I think Steve’s video really resonated with my generation and touched the inner child in our hearts. It felt like hearing from an old and dear friend,” said Kaley Pennington. “It was a very sweet and genuine gesture on his part which I think a lot of us needed in times like this.”