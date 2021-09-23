expand
September 23, 2021

ARH to purchase Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Published 11:20 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

PAINTSVILLE – Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) today announced it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center will become part of ARH’s local system of care in southeastern Kentucky. The purchase, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, is expected to be completed within the next 70 days with ARH assuming day-to-day operations on Dec. 1.

“For 65 years, ARH has cared for central Appalachia, and we continue to grow to meet this community’s unique needs,” said ARH President and CEO Hollie Harris Phillips. “We look forward to welcoming Paul B. Hall into our system of care and working together to expand health care services for southeastern Kentucky.”

“Becoming a part of ARH’s system in southeastern Kentucky is a natural fit for Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center,” said Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Deborah Trimble. “We are excited to work more collaboratively with ARH hospitals in the region and to continue our tradition of providing quality care to our Appalachian community.”

About Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) is a non-profit health system operating hospitals, as well as multi-specialty physician practices, home health agencies, home medical equipment stores and retail pharmacies. ARH employs around 6,000 people with an annual payroll and benefits of $330 million generated into our local economies. ARH also has a network of more than 600 active and courtesy medical staff members.

About Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

Paul B. Hall is a 72-bed acute-care hospital located in Paintsville, Kentucky, with members of the medical staff representing many specialties including surgery, neurology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, cardiology, radiology, urology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, oncology. The hospital has been awarded Joint Commission Top Performer distinction four years in a row. Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center is directly or indirectly owned by a partnership that proudly includes physician owners, including certain members of the hospital’s medical staff.

