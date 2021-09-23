Harlan closes regular season with a perfect 13-0 record

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Lady Dragons fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball team will enter the conference tournament with no regular season losses, an undefeated 13-0 mark.

Harlan closed the regular season on Wednesday with a 39-23 victory over visiting Barbourville.

The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by Vanessa Griffith with 16 points. Harper Ann Carmical followed with 11 points while Addison Campbell scored 10. Shealyn Brackett tossed in two.

Sadie Huffman paced the 2-11 Lady Tigers with 19 points. Hannah Abner scored four.

Campbell scored 12 points on Tuesday as Harlan defeated homestanding Barbourville 27-5.

Griffith tallied eight points while Addyson Patton, Kirra Snelling and Adriana Rowe each added two. Meadow Saylor added one point.

Huffman scored all five points for the Lady Tigers.

The fifth- and sixth-grade tournament will be played at Harlan High School on Saturday.

– – – – –

Harlan’s seventh- and eighth-grade team closed the regular season on Tuesday rolling to a 41-17 win over Barbourville.

The 6-8 Lady Dragons were led by eighth-grade forward Raegan Goodman’s 14-point performance. Payshaunce Wynn scored 12. Shelby Doan added nine points. Campbell, Gracie Hensley and Sara Kate Fisher each finished with two.

Huffman, a sixth-grader, led the 2-11 Lady Tigers with seven points. Gabby Castro and Maggie Gibson added four apiece. Taylan Patterson scored two.

Harlan took a 7-2 advantage after one quarter and extended the lead to 21-6 at halftime. The Lady Dragons took a 30-15 lead into the final period.

Harlan edged the Lady Tigers on Tuesday at Barbourville.

Campbell led the Lady Dragons with six points. Goodman followed with five. Doan and Hensley each scored four while Wynn tossed in three.

Gibson led Barbourville with nine points.

The seventh- and eighth-grade All “A” Conference Tournament will be played Sept. 27-29 at Williamsburg.