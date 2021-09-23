expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Harlan closes regular season with a perfect 13-0 record

By Staff Reports

Published 10:44 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Lady Dragons fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball team will enter the conference tournament with no regular season losses, an undefeated 13-0 mark.

Harlan closed the regular season on Wednesday with a 39-23 victory over visiting Barbourville.
The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by Vanessa Griffith with 16 points. Harper Ann Carmical followed with 11 points while Addison Campbell scored 10. Shealyn Brackett tossed in two.

Sadie Huffman paced the 2-11 Lady Tigers with 19 points. Hannah Abner scored four.

Campbell scored 12 points on Tuesday as Harlan defeated homestanding Barbourville 27-5.

Griffith tallied eight points while Addyson Patton, Kirra Snelling and Adriana Rowe each added two. Meadow Saylor added one point.

Huffman scored all five points for the Lady Tigers.

The fifth- and sixth-grade tournament will be played at Harlan High School on Saturday.

– – – – –

Harlan’s seventh- and eighth-grade team closed the regular season on Tuesday rolling to a 41-17 win over Barbourville.

The 6-8 Lady Dragons were led by eighth-grade forward Raegan Goodman’s 14-point performance. Payshaunce Wynn scored 12. Shelby Doan added nine points. Campbell, Gracie Hensley and Sara Kate Fisher each finished with two.

Huffman, a sixth-grader, led the 2-11 Lady Tigers with seven points. Gabby Castro and Maggie Gibson added four apiece. Taylan Patterson scored two.

Harlan took a 7-2 advantage after one quarter and extended the lead to 21-6 at halftime. The Lady Dragons took a 30-15 lead into the final period.

Harlan edged the Lady Tigers on Tuesday at Barbourville.

Campbell led the Lady Dragons with six points. Goodman followed with five. Doan and Hensley each scored four while Wynn tossed in three.

Gibson led Barbourville with nine points.

The seventh- and eighth-grade All “A” Conference Tournament will be played Sept. 27-29 at Williamsburg.

More News

National Disaster Medical System Team Arrives in Hazard

ARH to purchase Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

Computerized manufacturing, machining program offers students a new start

PHOTO: Carmical finishes in first

News

National Disaster Medical System Team Arrives in Hazard

News

ARH to purchase Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

Features

Computerized manufacturing, machining program offers students a new start

News

Abraham Lincoln’s lesson learned

News

Healthy WAY Proposals Being Accepted From Rural Kentucky High Schools

News

Kentucky to Receive $300 Million from Internet Gambling Site

News

Beshear recognizes National Recovery Month; See connected video here

DEVELOPING NEWS

Family opens up about Massingale’s death

News

Over 1,000 cases reported in months time

News

Beshear, Coleman celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

News

KCTCS board hears compensation improvement plan, approves updated bylaws

Features

District court for Sept. 21, 2021

News

Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’

DEVELOPING NEWS

New information arises in Massingale investigation

News

Evarts man with multiple warrants arrested

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating death in Harlan County

News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

BREAKING NEWS

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

News

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

News

Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s Nothing We Can Do’

News

State Provided More than $65 Million in Eviction, Utility Relief to Kentuckians

News

County one of 184 to receive project funding

News

Kentucky’s Road Fund Subject of New Data Bulletin

News

HHS student selected for IT Apprentice Program