September 23, 2021

Marriage licenses for Sept. 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:47 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Marriage Licenses

  • Marc Hunter Hardy, 25, of Hazard, to Kaitlyn Allison Bledsoe, 25, of Harlan.
  • Ronnie Wayne Duncan, 57, of Evarts, to Marlena Maye Powers, 41, of Evarts.
  • James William Manning, of Putney, to Robin Elizabeth Young, of Putney.
  • Brody Andrew Belcher, 24, of Coldiron, to Abbygail Bre-ann Daniels, 21, of Loyall.
  • Melissa June Broughton, 47, of Baxter, to Ashley Trent Gooch, 41, of Corinth, Miss.
  • Carl Jason Saylor, 44, of Coldiron, to Irene Michelle Cansler, 41, of Coldiron.
  • Johnathon Michael MacNavin, of Cawood, to Elizabeth Hope Pace, of Cawood.
  • Danny Willard Jones Jr., 36, of Baxter, to Caitlin Nicole Rothwell, 34, of Baxter.
  • Austin Ryan Hall, 25, of Harlan, to Brittney Nicole Hoskins, 23, of Bell County, Ky.
  • Jerry Lynn Lampkins Jr., 35, of Loyall, to Elizabeth Ann Tackett, 51, of Loyall.

