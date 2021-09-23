Marriage licenses for Sept. 23, 2021
Marriage Licenses
- Marc Hunter Hardy, 25, of Hazard, to Kaitlyn Allison Bledsoe, 25, of Harlan.
- Ronnie Wayne Duncan, 57, of Evarts, to Marlena Maye Powers, 41, of Evarts.
- James William Manning, of Putney, to Robin Elizabeth Young, of Putney.
- Brody Andrew Belcher, 24, of Coldiron, to Abbygail Bre-ann Daniels, 21, of Loyall.
- Melissa June Broughton, 47, of Baxter, to Ashley Trent Gooch, 41, of Corinth, Miss.
- Carl Jason Saylor, 44, of Coldiron, to Irene Michelle Cansler, 41, of Coldiron.
- Johnathon Michael MacNavin, of Cawood, to Elizabeth Hope Pace, of Cawood.
- Danny Willard Jones Jr., 36, of Baxter, to Caitlin Nicole Rothwell, 34, of Baxter.
- Austin Ryan Hall, 25, of Harlan, to Brittney Nicole Hoskins, 23, of Bell County, Ky.
- Jerry Lynn Lampkins Jr., 35, of Loyall, to Elizabeth Ann Tackett, 51, of Loyall.