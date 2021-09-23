Marriage licenses for Sept. 23, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Marc Hunter Hardy, 25, of Hazard, to Kaitlyn Allison Bledsoe, 25, of Harlan.

Ronnie Wayne Duncan, 57, of Evarts, to Marlena Maye Powers, 41, of Evarts.

James William Manning, of Putney, to Robin Elizabeth Young, of Putney.

Brody Andrew Belcher, 24, of Coldiron, to Abbygail Bre-ann Daniels, 21, of Loyall.

Melissa June Broughton, 47, of Baxter, to Ashley Trent Gooch, 41, of Corinth, Miss.

Carl Jason Saylor, 44, of Coldiron, to Irene Michelle Cansler, 41, of Coldiron.

Johnathon Michael MacNavin, of Cawood, to Elizabeth Hope Pace, of Cawood.

Danny Willard Jones Jr., 36, of Baxter, to Caitlin Nicole Rothwell, 34, of Baxter.

Austin Ryan Hall, 25, of Harlan, to Brittney Nicole Hoskins, 23, of Bell County, Ky.