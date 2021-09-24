expand
Ad Spot

September 24, 2021

Flags at half-staff Friday to honor victims lost to COVID

By Tom Latek

Published 7:32 am Friday, September 24, 2021

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that the flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of all the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19, including the more than 30 educators and K-12 school employees.

This tribute, announced by his office on Thursday afternoon, coincides with the funeral of a 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher and the internment of a Lee County educator, the third person from that school system to die from COVID-19 in the recent surge of the virus.

This is not the first time for this observance, as the Governor previously lowered the flag to half-staff for a week after Kentucky suffered its first 100 losses of the coronavirus pandemic.

Early during the pandemic, and as a sign of compassion and healing, the Governor’s Mansion was lit green following the third reported COVID-19 death in Kentucky. Shortly thereafter, the dome of the State Capitol was lit green and has remained so each night, ever since.

The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard placed a wreath in the Capitol Rotunda to mark the loss of the first 150 Kentuckians to the virus and again to mark the loss of 1,000.

A large wreath with green lights was placed on the front of the Capitol when the state reached 2,000 Kentuckians lost to the virus and this past January, more than 3,000 flags were planted on the lawn of the Capitol to commemorate all Kentuckians who had been lost at that time.

To date, more than 8,000 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 and plans are currently underway to develop a permanent memorial on the grounds of the Capitol. The dedication of that memorial is expected to take place in March 2022.

Gov. Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in this tribute on Friday.

More News

Covid-19 is killing 40 Kentuckians a day

Flags at half-staff Friday to honor victims lost to COVID

UK already building Big Blue Wall of the future

Beshear Expands Kentucky National Guard Support to More Hospitals

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

Covid-19 is killing 40 Kentuckians a day

News

Flags at half-staff Friday to honor victims lost to COVID

News

Beshear Expands Kentucky National Guard Support to More Hospitals

News

County receives $1.9 million from ARC’s POWER Initiative

News

National Disaster Medical System Team Arrives in Hazard

News

ARH to purchase Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center

Features

Computerized manufacturing, machining program offers students a new start

News

Abraham Lincoln’s lesson learned

News

Healthy WAY Proposals Being Accepted From Rural Kentucky High Schools

News

Kentucky to Receive $300 Million from Internet Gambling Site

News

Beshear recognizes National Recovery Month; See connected video here

DEVELOPING NEWS

Family opens up about Massingale’s death

News

Over 1,000 cases reported in months time

News

Beshear, Coleman celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

News

KCTCS board hears compensation improvement plan, approves updated bylaws

Features

District court for Sept. 21, 2021

News

Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’

DEVELOPING NEWS

New information arises in Massingale investigation

News

Evarts man with multiple warrants arrested

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating death in Harlan County

News

PHOTOS: Wrecker, car pulled up hill after crash

BREAKING NEWS

Questions, conflicts surround Harlan woman’s death

News

Slide repair operations start today on portion of KY 225 in Bell Co.

News

Kentucky Doctor on COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard to Tell a 40-Year-Old They’re Going to be Dead Within 24 Hours and There’s Nothing We Can Do’